17% off UBTECH Jimu Robot DIY Buzzbot/Muttbot Robotics Kit - Deal Alert

Build and program your own robot. The Jimu Robot BuzzBot & MuttBot Kit is a do it yourself, robotics building kit with Bluetooth. The BuzzBot & MuttBot Kit includes a central control unit, six digital servo motors that allow movement, wiring, a rechargeable lithium battery and power adapter, 249 interlocking parts with easy snap-in design and quick links to the Jimu App that shows you how to build and program easily. The Jimu App gives you step-by-step building instructions with 360 degree pan, tilt, and zoom capability. The models provided in the App will help you learn how to build all the robots, from beginner to advanced robots. There are pre-programmed actions for you to choose from, manipulate, and make uniquely your own. The App works with both iOS and Android devices. The digital servo motors allow the robot to perform amazing movements from the menu of pre-programmed actions or new actions you create and save with the action capture function in the app. The kit's typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 17% to $124.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "17% off UBTECH Jimu Robot DIY Buzzbot/Muttbot Robotics Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • UBTECH Jimu Robot DIY Buzzbot/Muttbot Robotics Kit

    $124.99 MSRP $149.99
