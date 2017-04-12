Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off ThermoPro Wireless Digital Cooking Thermometer with Timer and 300 Feet Range - Deal Alert

wireless thermometer
ThermoPro's wireless cooking thermometer lets you monitor the temps of your food remotely, up to 300 feet away. It includes a built-in timer and programmable temperature alarms. Or if you're unsure, it comes pre-programmed with USDA approved temperatures for various meats. The probe is capable of accurately measuring temps from 16°F to 482°F and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. ThermoPro's TP07 thermometer averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,300 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $45.99 has been reduced 33% to $30.59. See this deal now on Amazon.

