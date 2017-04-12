Containers are growing up

Microsoft’s purchase of Deis shows that as container runtimes standardize, the real value is higher up the stack

Microsoft Deis Container Kubernetes
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

Microsoft made a splash in the application container market this week with its purchase of Deis, a company that helps customers manage clusters of containers.

The move is significant for a number of reasons. First of all, it shows Microsoft’s commitment to supporting Linux containers and specifically its willingness to invest in making it easier for customers of its Azure cloud platform to use containers at scale. Microsoft is also seemingly giving customers multiple options in how they can use and manage containers in the Azure cloud. Choice for end users is always a good thing.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: An inside look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s next-generation infrastructure +

But there’s another reason this move is significant. It shows that the lower level container runtimes are becoming standardized. Moves like this purchase reinforce that the real value and action in the container market is now higher up in the stack in container management.

For background, the container market can be broken up into two basic categories: the low-level container runtime is the sort of basic building block of any container that dictates how the container will be defined; then there are higher level management tools that help orchestrate large deployments of containers.

Just about a year ago there was lots of talk in the market about different container runtimes. Docker had one, then CoreOS developed its own named rckt; Ubuntu has one named LXC too. Then a shift happened when the Open Container Initiative (OCI) was founded in late 2015. It basically created an agreed-upon container runtime standard. Now that the market is pretty much on the same page related to container runtimes, the focus has shifted to management of containers.

That’s where Microsoft’s Deis buy comes in. Deis is a container management platform based on the open source Kubernetes platform, which itself could be on its way to becoming a standard in container orchestration. Many companies, from Red Hat to Amazon Web Services to IBM are offering tools for helping customers manage clusters of containers.

And that’s a big step forward from a couple years ago when the market was still trying to figure out what container runtime everyone would use.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Linux Mint
Linux Mint 18.1: Mostly smooth, but some sharp edges

A review of the latest version of Ubuntu-based operating system offers long-term support.

apple iphone 7
iPhone 8 price may be cheaper than you think

Apple's iPhone 8 may be more affordable than initially imagined.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
08 firewall
Face-off: Cisco vs. Fortinet for enterprise firewalls

Considering an enterprise-grade firewall? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of...

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...

Linux Mint
Linux Mint 18.1: Mostly smooth, but some sharp edges

A review of the latest version of Ubuntu-based operating system offers long-term support.

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...