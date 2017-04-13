Opinion

Survey: Texting is replacing talking for families with kids

Nearly half of British families with children text in the home when they want to communicate, insurance company says

indian woman texting
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

Almost a third of people living together in homes no longer converse face-to-face and text as a substitute, says a British insurance company who polled random consumers.

Insurance giant Aviva found that a massive 32 percent of respondents text each other “in the same house, rather than actually speaking face-to-face,” it claims in a news release.

That statistic soars to almost half (45 percent) when the homes contain kids. One of the reasons, the company believes, is that folks don’t put down their smartphones, and other devices when they’re having meals. Smartphones, or mobiles as they are called there, are in use at mealtime in about a third of homes.

Not everyone in the house has embraced the mealtime smartphone, though. Many don’t like the idea of the things proliferating at the table. Forty-one percent of parents feel meals are getting interrupted by finger-jabbing family members poring over their absorbing devices.

Part of that vocalized winging from some is likely due to much cold-shouldering. Forty-four percent reckon conversations get ignored by household phone users who are distracted because they are using the devices.

Aviva’s work, performed by Censuswide Research in late 2016, looked at close to 2,800 people for the study. It included 931 children.

The questioning found contention in numerous cases, with nearly half of all the respondents (48 percent) griping that members of the household are spending an excessive amount of time looking at the devices in general, including the aforementioned mealtimes.

Loss of sleep and laziness was also widely reported. Detrimental staying up too late at night, primarily through social media use, was uncovered in 38 percent of homes with children. A quarter of households overall experienced the same sleepiness issues.

Video games and general online life were vexing many. It causes family members to be bone-idle according to 32 percent of the respondents in homes with children. Just 25 percent of homes overall reported the same idle behavior.

Further trouble is that feelings of not being able to switch off was discovered in 18 percent of overall households and almost a quarter (22 percent) of homes with children.

And stress too was revealed by some of the respondents. Around 18 percent of homes with children, and 13 percent of homes overall thought that being always connected and or contactable “has made someone in the house feel stressed.”

Interestingly the report is a bit vague about who in the family is actually being the smartphone villain. Could it indeed be the parents? Only one of the questions asked, and reported on, by the insurance company actually affirms that it’s the device-wielding kids who are causing the anti-social problems (mealtimes getting interrupted). The other answers aren’t broken down by age in the press release.

MailOnline, who has also written about the Aviva report, quotes a family therapist who says she’s seeing children coming in to see her grumbling about their parents’ mobile device use. “Children complain it is their parents who are on the phone too much,” therapist Dipti Shah is quoted by MailOnline as saying.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Patrick Nelson was editor and publisher of the music industry trade publication Producer Report and has written for a number of technology blogs. Nelson wrote the cult-classic novel Sprawlism.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
windows bug (public domain)
Microsoft kicks security bulletins to the curb in favor of security update

Bye-bye security bulletins. Dive into Microsoft's Security Update Guide to find out about the 45...

high growth top pay 3
VMware, Splunk & Juniper among highest paying networking companies

Networking and other technology businesses are among the highest paying companies in America, according...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common issues
Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common problems

Solve some of the most common Android issues with this easy-to-follow troubleshooting guide

What is serverless computing?

In this animation, Network World explains some of the concepts of serverless computing, and how it...

endpoint protection
10 must-ask questions for evaluating EDR tools

Are you thinking about investing in an endpoint detection and response solution? These pre-purchase...

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...