Microsoft to host education event May 2

Software and hardware are on offer, but don't expect a Surface Pro 5

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1240563 22
Credit: Martyn Williams
Related

Microsoft is hosting an education-focused event in New York City on May 2, and the tech titan is expected to reveal new software and hardware. The company sent out invitations a day after it launched the Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest major feature release for its current operating system.

Microsoft is working to make its devices and services appeal to educators, especially as the company faces increased competition from Google’s G Suite and Chromebooks. Both companies are locked in a war over which business will power the future of productivity, and education is a major battleground for each.

microsoft education event invite Microsoft

Microsoft attached this image to the email it sent inviting journalists to its May 2 education event.

Office 365 has a whole suite of features aimed at serving education users, including OneNote Class Notebooks, which turn Microsoft’s note taking software into a shared digital workspace for teachers and students. Microsoft has also been working on Windows Cloud, a stripped down version of Windows 10 that’s designed to only run apps built for the Universal Windows Platform.

It’s possible that the hardware unveiled at the show will be a lower cost Surface tablet aimed at the education market, in an effort to compete with Google’s Chromebooks. However, Microsoft junkies shouldn’t expect the company to reveal a refreshed version of its Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book hardware. The company’s rumored Surface Phone is also off the table, according to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans.

Joe Belfiore, a Windows Phone veteran who took story.sabbatical from the company, has returned to work with the Windows team on education initiatives, according to a Mashable story. It’s unclear if he’ll be making an appearance at the gathering, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is slated to speak.

The event comes just a week before Microsoft’s Build developer conference in Seattle.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
windows bug (public domain)
Microsoft kicks security bulletins to the curb in favor of security update

Bye-bye security bulletins. Dive into Microsoft's Security Update Guide to find out about the 45...

high growth top pay 3
VMware, Splunk & Juniper among highest paying networking companies

Networking and other technology businesses are among the highest paying companies in America, according...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
08 firewall
Face-off: Cisco vs. Fortinet for enterprise firewalls

Considering an enterprise-grade firewall? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of...

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...

Linux Mint
Linux Mint 18.1: Mostly smooth, but some sharp edges

A review of the latest version of Ubuntu-based operating system offers long-term support.

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...