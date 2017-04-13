Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

14% off APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports and SurgeArrest - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

surge protector
Credit: Amazon
Related

Be it a lightning strike that destroys a home entertainment center or consistently fluctuating power that degrades the performance and shortens the life of your electronics – surges, lightning, and other power disturbances can have a devastating impact on the valuable electronics you rely on every day. The P11U2 from APC offers guaranteed surge protection. Connect and protect up to 11 electronics, and conveniently charge your mobile devices via 2 additional USB ports. Installation is convenient and easy with a 180-degree rotating power cord and right-angle plug. Lastly, three LED indicators inform you if there is any overload, unit, or wall wiring issues. The P11U2 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,500 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $34.99 is discounted 14% to $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "14% off APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports and SurgeArrest - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector 2880 Joules with USB Charger Ports, SurgeArrest Performance (P11U2)

    $29.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
windows bug (public domain)
Microsoft kicks security bulletins to the curb in favor of security update

Bye-bye security bulletins. Dive into Microsoft's Security Update Guide to find out about the 45...

high growth top pay 3
VMware, Splunk & Juniper among highest paying networking companies

Networking and other technology businesses are among the highest paying companies in America, according...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
wifi stock
Machine learning solutions put a twist on enterprise network architecture

As various enterprise networking vendors incorporate machine learning solutions, they are adopting very...

aws logo stock reinvent
Can Amazon be stopped?

Amazon’s success in ecommerce could be repeating in enterprise communications.

What is serverless computing?

In this animation, Network World explains some of the concepts of serverless computing, and how it...

endpoint protection
10 must-ask questions for evaluating EDR tools

Are you thinking about investing in an endpoint detection and response solution? These pre-purchase...