What it takes to become a data security strategist

By the time John Kronick became a data security strategist a few years ago, he'd already been in the security industry for 20 years. But he didn't come to security from IT.

"I came up through accounting and finance and auditing," he said. "And then security, and then security strategy, and then security consulting."

Kronick holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA in accounting and finance. He has worked at Gartner, Purdue Pharma, GE IT Solutions, Citigroup and Estee Lauder before landing at Accenture, where he was responsible for data security strategy.

"As part of that role, I helped one of the states optimize their data storage and data security functions," he said. "There were 34 business units within the state that had a need for ready access to data, but still secure that data. What I had to do was help them formulate the processes and the policy to protect that data."

Meanwhile, the data still had to be available for the various functions and applications that needed it.