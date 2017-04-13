Apple said to be targeting a stake in Toshiba's memory chip business

The deal faces potential opposition from the Japanese government

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

151003 toshiba hq 3 100619121 orig
Credit: Martyn Williams
Related

Apple is the latest company to be linked with a possible bid for an investment in Toshiba's sizable computer memory business, which is up for sale.

The iPhone-maker is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of "several tens" of percent, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported in its lunchtime news. 

The report said Apple is also considering a joint bid with Foxconn Technology, which manufactures the iPhone. Toshiba is a major supplier of components for the iPhone.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

The memory chip business is one of the Toshiba's jewels, but is up for sale as part of Toshiba's attempts to dig itself out of a multi-billion dollar hole caused by the collapse of Westinghouse. Cost overruns and delays on projects in South Carolina and Georgia incurred billions of dollars in losses.

Earlier this week, Toshiba finally released its first financial report in nine months, reporting a US$5.9 billion dollar loss due to the problems at nuclear power business Westinghouse. The memory chip business reported a profit of $934 million on sales of $5.8 billion.

The release came without the blessing of auditors -- a highly unusual move for a Japanese company -- and with a warning that the entire company could collapse.

Any acquisition of the memory chip business faces hurdles.

The business is run as a joint venture with Western Digital under a deal that is said to give the U.S. company exclusive negotiating rights over any acquisition of Toshiba's stake.

Also, Japan is hesitant to allow a foreign company to acquire the business, because it doesn't want key Japanese semiconductor technology to fall into foreign ownership.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
08 firewall
Face-off: Cisco vs. Fortinet for enterprise firewalls

Considering an enterprise-grade firewall? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of...

omen x front right
HP rises again to be the world's top PC maker as Lenovo slips

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 60.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, growing by just 0.6...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco runs out two “critical” security warnings for IOS, Apache Struts (again)

Cisco today issued two “critical” security advisories, one for Cisco IOS and Cisco IOS XE Software, the...

dsc 4138 1
Giant FCC spectrum auction raises $19.8B, sets up 5G services

An FCC auction of repurposed television spectrum has raised $19.8 billion and will pave the way for...

Going rogue! 10 scary examples of AI gone wild
10 alarming examples of AI gone wild

Our dystopian future of machine learning breaking bad is already unfolding before our eyes

08 firewall
Face-off: Cisco vs. Fortinet for enterprise firewalls

Considering an enterprise-grade firewall? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of...