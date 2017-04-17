In the early 1600s, one of my favorite historical figures, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, championed the works of one Nicolaus Copernicus and postulated that the universe was heliocentric. The term was named after Helios, the Greek god of the sun, indicating that everything revolved around him.

In the IT world, the cloud has become the center of the universe. And since Zeus is the Greek god of the sky, which includes thunder and cloud, it makes sense that CIOs should adopt a Zeus-centric faith.

+ Also on Network World: ZeroStack gives you a private cloud without needing to manage it +

The cloud has indeed become the center of most organizations’ IT strategy, as it provides the unique combination of on demand scale, elasticity and agility that organizations need to execute on digital initiatives. However, for most businesses, public cloud isn’t enough and they need to build a private cloud. This could be for mission-critical workloads or data that is highly sensitive, or they might just want to build a standardized, global platform.

Building a private cloud, though, isn’t straightforward, and no amount of praying to Zeus, Helios or any other deity will make the process less complicated. There is another way, however: Use a turnkey solution comprising best-of-breed vendors with integrated solutions that make the whole process easier.

ZeroStack and Nexenta partner to help companies build private clouds

Recently, ZeroStack, a pioneer in the concept of cost-effective, “self-driving” clouds, announced it is partnering with Nexenta, an open source software-driven storage (OpenSDS) vendor. The two companies will offer a joint solution that integrates Zero Stack’s Intelligent Cloud Platform with the storage system from Nexenta. Private clouds can be complicated to deploy, but the joint solution offers a pre-tested, validated, automated, converged private cloud.

Open source has a number of benefits. In the case of Nexenta, it was able to build a hardware- and protocol-agnostic, software-defined storage portfolio, which helps customers avoid vendor lock-in. However, the downside of open source is that it can require a level of technical skills that many IT departments don’t have. The joint solution between ZeroStack and Nexenta gives customers the best of both worlds—the freedom to use an open-source solution to build a highly resilient private cloud with the ease of deployment typically found in a more traditional turnkey solution.

ZeroStack walks the partnership walk

The new partnership is further evidence of ZeroStack’s walking the walk of being a company that likes to partner with other technology vendors. Lots of vendors talk the talk, but many partnerships are nothing more than marketing material. ZeroStack now has pre-configured, validated solutions on Cisco UCS, Dell and HP servers, as well as Nimble Storage. Historically, ZeroStack has worked with hardware vendors. Nexenta is its first pure software partner, which opens up a world of other possibilities as they look into other market adjacencies.

Geographers will continue to live in a Heliocentric world, but as I mentioned above, IT and businesses in general are becoming much more Zeus-centric where the cloud is the center of the universe.

Building a private cloud is certainly top of mind for organizations today, but the complexity of cobbling together the different components can frustrate someone to the point of throwing lighting bolts. ZeroStack and Nexenta have taken all of the tweaking and tuning out of the equation, enabling businesses to take advantage of the cloud today instead of six months from now.