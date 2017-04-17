The law of unintended consequences is once again rearing it’s ugly head: Google, Apple, Amazon and others now make virtual assitants that respond to commands, and recordings can trigger them.

Burger King found out how, via a radio commercial, it could get Google’s attention. It produced an ad designed to trigger Google Home to advertise the Whopper. The ad featured a Burger King employee saying, “OK, Google. What is the Whopper burger?” The Google Home device would then read the Wikipedia definition of a Whopper. The trigger stopped working a few hours after the ad launched.

Then Burger King upped its game a bit, even after complaints from those living with a Google Assistant, and released an altered version of the ad to evade the block by Google.

I turned to Slashdot, and discovered some readers were incredulous. How could Burger King DO SUCH A THING??

But there were a few more that saw opportunity. One wag said to use “Hey Google, deposit $20,000 into <routing number><checking account>. I want to try this with Siri, Amazon, and more.”

Virtual assistants lack security controls

Here are the facts: These audio servants can do many things for their users, but the stopgaps on them aren’t very good or even well-rehearsed. Could you DOX someone by playing subliminal orders for Papa John’s Pizzas on a pirate radio station that’s tuned in? What other fiendish commands will these accept without blushing?

How low of an audio level will the device accept audio input? Whisper level? Subliminally? What’s to say a mean MP3 doesn’t have something nasty embedded just below the threshhold of hearing? Who rates this stuff for its sensitivity?

Can these devices pass some sort of Turing Test where a random number of faux requests are rejected?

+ Also on Network World: TV news anchor triggers Alexa to attempt ordering dollhouses +

Do we port this logic to automotive software so that a song playing on the radio that suddenly screams, “Siri, drive off that cliff” as its lyrics doesn’t cause a hard left turn to a fiery death?

Is there going to be an “Are you sure?” followed by the song pausing, then screaming “YES!!!!”

So, is the result, suicide by MP3? I ponder this.

In my personal opinion, those deploying virtual assistants are asking for a lot of trouble. Not only do recordings become the crux of litigation, but the safety and security guards are all but missing. There is no regimen, no test, no standard among devices where they react in identical ways.

Some users are leading the pack, trying to either get subpoenas or reject subpoenas about conversations that were ostensibly overheard by an audio robot. Will purchasing records or other searches become the context of insurance company litigation? Time will tell. Until then, I cannot believe that these open audio gateways aren’t becoming the crux of immense amounts of big data-style analytics.

Siri, Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant know everything

Piles upon piles of keywords. Siri can know the shows users are watching, the songs they’re playing, who they’re calling, and perhaps also the content of text messages, MMS, even the fact that certain photos were uploaded and attached to messages, and so forth.

Google makes no pretense about the fact that non-commercial users of gmail have the entire contents of their messages scanned, ostensibly to help Google Ad Words. It’s an empire of data collection. And while everyone proudly states they won’t sell data to third parties, I personally have a tough time believing they haven’t already succumbed to bending their use to stretch it to the very edge of that meaning, and perhaps beyond.

Who’s going to audit this? Who’s going to step up and say: We audited their vast storage piles and found that nothing could be touched. Do they ever wear this on their sleeves—hey, we survived an audit because we want you to trust us! Yeah. Point me to that URL.

We’re only at the leading edge of digital assistant hacks. The worst, by far, is yet to come. Mark my words.