30% off Magic Bullet NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender - Deal Alert

nutribullet
The NutriBullet Rx’s 1700-watt motor uses hands-free SMART Technology to run at the perfect speed for the exact amount of time needed to break down even the most difficult foods, creating silky-smooth NutriBlast smoothies that nourish your system from the inside out. The machine also features a 7-Minute Heating Cycle, which transforms raw vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruits, and spices into warm, hearty puréed soups, sauces, dips, and beverages. All units include the Nature’s Prescription recipe book to instruct and inspire you on your quest towards optimum health. Its typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 30%, for now, to just $105.29 for the 10-piece set. A very reasonable price and a solid consideration for the upcoming Mother & Father's day holidays. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "30% off Magic Bullet NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Magic Bullet NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender, Black

    $105.29 MSRP $149.99
