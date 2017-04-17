‘Find My iPhone’ foils pickpocket who swiped 100 devices: police

You might think that a pickpocket skilled enough to steal 100 cellphones, pictured above, would also be savvy enough to know that at least the iPhones in that haul carry a means to foil his caper.

Then again, you might be giving the crook too much credit.

From a story on the website of a Boston television station:

A New York man was arrested at the Coachella music festival in Southern California after he was found with more than 100 stolen cellphones, according to Indio police. During the concert festival on Friday, several people noticed their phones were missing and immediately activated the "Find My Phone" feature on their mobile devices. Some of the victims followed Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, through the venue, and he was quickly detained by security officers at the event, police said.

“Find My iPhone” is no cutting edge feature, of course, and this is by no means the first time it has foiled a criminal enterprise.

So when will they learn?