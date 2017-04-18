It’s ‘It,’ as in the movie, not IT, as in ‘eye-tee’

041817blog it poster
Credit: IMdB
Related

I have read a dozen or more Stephen King books over the years, but ‘It’ – the one upon which an upcoming movie is based and named -- is not among them. So I could relate right away to this observation posted to the section of Reddit devoted to sysadmins:

“I keep seeing posts and advertisements for the movie IT. Every time, I think of it as I-T and have to reread it. … Is it just me?”

No, it’s not just you. And, speaking at least for myself, this isn’t the first time I’ve been momentarily confused by an uppercase IT. My mind reads that as “an acronym for information technology,” not “the creepy clown from a Stephen King novel,” or any other meaning more commonly attached to the word it.

No one seems to be blaming any of this on last year’s movie called I.T., which I didn’t see but apparently involves a creepy IT guy.

Within the Reddit discussion, we find that the current ‘It’ confusion has spawned a meme:

041817blog it meme2 Reddit

And then there’s the wag who finds the confusion much ado about little: “IT is about a clown that tries to kill a bunch of people. I.T. is about a bunch of clowns that try to kill us. Technically they are the same.”

There was some disagreement as to whether the latter clowns represented management or users, but let’s not let facts get in the way of a chuckle.

