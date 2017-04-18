Informatica CEO talks of why data quality is key to successful digital transformation

If you want to be successful in your digital transformation initiatives, clean up your data first. That’s the message from Anil Chakravarthy, CEO of Informatica, whose master data management products help companies get a 360-degree view of customers, suppliers and other key assets. In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Chakravarthy spoke with Chief Content Officer John Gallant about the data quality and integration issues that hamstring innovation and digital transformation efforts. He also discussed how the nearly 25-year-old company’s decision to go private in 2015 was spurred by its own digital transformation strategy.

[ Related: Tech Titans Talk: The IDG Enterprise Interview Series ]

Chakravarthy has a long background in the security industry, having held senior roles at Symantec and VeriSign, and he also explained why our security focus needs to shift from the perimeter to the data layer. Until we do, security will remain, in his words, ‘an unsolved problem.’