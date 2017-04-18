Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
15% off Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser - Deal Alert

This adjustable desk riser offers a healthy addition to any desk that allows you to sit or stand while you work. The large, 31" x 20" work surface accommodates two monitors or a monitor and a laptop. Its ergonomic keyboard tray moves up and down with the desk and be adjusted out/in to the most comfortable position. Five height adjustments (up to over 16" above your desk) allow a comfortable standing position. A gas spring will allow you to effortlessly move the desk up and down, even with your computer equipment. The riser is fully assembled for use right out of the box. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 325 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $169.99 has been reduced 15% to $144.48. See the deal now on Amazon.

  • Lorell Sit-to-Stand Monitor Riser (LLR81974)

    $144.48 MSRP $169.99
