Facebook wants you to hang out with your friends in VR

The company’s new Spaces app for Oculus Rift launches Tuesday

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

fb spaces avatars
Credit: Facebook
Related

Facebook is making it possible to hang out with your friends in virtual reality using Spaces, a new app the company launched Tuesday for the Oculus Rift. The app will allow people to join a shared, immersive video call, represented by a personalized avatar.

Using Spaces, people can hang out around a virtual reality table, share three-dimensional drawings and use the Rift’s built-in microphone to chat with one another. Users can also surround themselves and their friends with 360-degree photos and videos from Facebook’s library of content.

People who don’t have a Rift headset can also be included in a Spaces hangout by using Facebook’s Messenger video calling functionality. Users will be able to view a Space from their smartphone, and have their video call shown inside the virtual reality environment.

Spaces is Facebook’s first foray into social virtual reality, and shows the power of combining the social network with Oculus hardware. For example, a group of far-flung friends can act as though they’re hanging out in person using Spaces.

One of the key benefits of Facebook integration is the way it enables avatar creation in Spaces. The software uses computer vision to suggest avatar traits based on users’ profile pictures, so folks can start out with a cartoonish, digital representation of themselves that should roughly approximate reality.

Users can also alter the avatars to their hearts’ content, in the event they want to look a little (or a lot) different. Inside Spaces, users are identified with a little name bubble floating over their avatars, which also include their — you guessed it — Facebook profile pictures.

In keeping with current trends, Facebook also added a virtual selfie stick to Spaces, so that users can take a photo of everyone together, and then share that to the social network, to make their friends jealous of not having a pricey VR peripheral and  heavy-duty PC.

Harassment is a major potential issue with social VR applications, but Facebook seems to have shortcut some of that problem by restricting users to only inviting people to Spaces who they’re connected to on the social network. The social environment is also fairly limited — Spaces can only host groups of up to four people at this point.

However, this experience seems like a compelling piece of software for attracting people to VR who wouldn’t ordinarily be interested. It doesn’t require users to be professional gamers, they just have to be interested in chilling with people they know.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Google Home
Virtual assistants hear everything, so watch what you say. I’m not kidding

Virtual assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Echo lack security guards, raising questions about...

fave raves security
5 must-have security tools

Trusted IT security gear protects data, authenticates users and monitors systems for suspicious events.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
iot data smartcity
IoT meets augmented reality

At PTC, converging techs enable a world of game-changing product management capabilities

01 intro byod
What to consider in developing BYOD policy

Instead of ignoring the inevitable, companies should develop and implement a BYOD policy that protects...

ace your next interview primary2
5 tips to ace your next tech interview

Not sure what to expect from your next job interview? These five tips will help you prepare so you can...

magic cloud computing 2
Tips and tricks for a successful SD-WAN

Early adopters share their secrets for achieving cost savings and performance benefits.