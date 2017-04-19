Facebook beats Apple to the punch with AR announcement

Ahead of Apple’s rumored augmented reality (AR) product announcement due at the end of the summer, Facebook has turned its attention to AR with the announcement of the Camera Effects Platform at its annual F8 developer conference yesterday.

The announcement included compelling demonstrations of the technology’s potential. Mark Zuckerberg described a long-term path to cross-platform AR, which contradicts the specialized proprietary hardware decisions decided by almost every other AR company including Apple if rumors are true.

In his keynote, Zuckerberg said:

“If you take one thing away from today … we are making the camera the first augmented reality platform.”

AR companies are mired in building a hardware platform with cameras and sensors mounted in unwieldy headsets first, then recruiting developers to build applications for a young market and lastly to acquiring customers to buy the headsets made useful with developers apps. Zuckerberg proposes the smartphone camera as the enabling platform for AR to give developers an early start at developing AR features this year.

The first example of the Camera Effects Platform is a closed beta of its AR Studio that designers can use to create experiences such as animated frames, masks, and interactive effects that respond to motion, and interactions. More simply, the experiences are like Snapchat and Instagram 2D image filters but richer like the 6-second video below created by Giphy using AR Studio.

Video Credit: Facebook

AR Studio gives designers the capabilities to build filters with the following features:

Face Tracker is a real-time computer vision algorithm that tracks the face and allows the creator to make masks that fit and respond to facial movements without writing a line of code.

Sensor data is used to allow developers to create effects where people can move their phone to pan around a virtual world.

Scripting APIs allow developers to access and download data, respond to user interactions, and modify the effect in real time, which is demonstrated by the real-time scores of Manchester United and Real Madrid at the top of the video.

Real-time video can also be annotated and enhanced using AR Studio to create a filter for Facebook Live Video.

The Camera Effects Platform improves Facebook’s competitive position against rival Snapchat.

Facebook’s next release of the Camera Effects Platform is more interesting. The company demonstrated the capability to turn 2D images into 3D images using a machine learning technique called simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) developed by the Facebook’s Applied Machine Learning research group that can be viewed in the 1-minute, 21-second video below.

Video Credit: Facebook

SLAM determines surfaces and geometry, and object detection identifies people and other objects in the scene. SLAM is not new. It has been used to give robots positional information in the 3D world using lasers or an infrared projector and sensor to add the z axis to the image’s x and y axis. But this implementation is unique because it relies on only the camera without the benefit of a depth-sensing instruments to add a z axis.

Inferring the z axis in a 3D space is the essence of all AR because it creates a point cloud of x, y and z coordinates associated with every pixel of detected objects that a developer can use to extract context from the image and annotate it. The context in the video is people in a coffee shop. Annotation could be anything the app is designed to do, such as directions, comments and virtual objects. Facebook’s implementation of SLAM is significant because almost any smartphone camera can be used to create an AR app.

Facebook’s approach makes AR more feasible

The SLAM features have not been released yet and might be considered experimental. There is a lot of interest in AR today, but it’s all experimental. Microsoft and Metavision have sparked a powerful interest from enterprises in the potential efficiencies to be gained with holographic headsets. Buying a $4,000 Hololens or a $1,000 Meta 2 and assigning a research engineer with a salary of more than $100,000 per year to investigate how AR could improve efficiency is a much bigger decision compared to adding an AR feature to a smartphone app.

Facebook’s approach makes AR accessible to presumably all iOS and Android developers. It is a different approach to proprietary platforms like Metavision, Hololens and whatever AR product Apple releases. It relies on the trend of more powerful smartphones and better cameras to keep pace with the specialized hardware devices. Both Facebook and the AR headset makers are evolving over a five- to 10-year timeframe before lightweight AR glasses are feasible. Zuckerberg is betting that an early start with many developers building for smartphones will produce a more robust AR development platform than waiting for proprietary hardware to shrink in size and cost to create a large market.

The first release of the Camera Effects Platform is open for application to the closed beta release. A firm date for the release of the SLAM features was not given. All the demonstrations of the Camera Effects Platform were tied to Facebook platforms, and the company made no representation that a standalone version would be available.