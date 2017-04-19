10 best cities for women in tech

Despite increasing media attention and awareness, the gender pay gap is widening across the U.S., according to new research from financial services research and advisory firm SmartAsset. The pay gap between men and women isn't as pronounced in tech as it is in other fields, but it still exists.

There are some metro areas (e.g., Indianapolis and Washington, D.C), however, that offer a better quality of life for women in tech, based on the pay gap, cost of living and percentage of tech jobs filled by women, says A.J. Smith, vice president of content, SmartAsset.

"The takeaway here is that women in tech should look beyond the traditional tech hub cities to look for work, and for companies, they should step up their game to make sure they have the right elements in place to attract incredible female tech talent," Smith says.