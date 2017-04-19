Today's top stories

Tap the power of Google's Go language

Learn the key concepts to programming in Go, a concise, simple, safe, and fast compiled language with powerful concurrency features

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Google's Go is an open source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. It’s part of the programming language lineage that started with Tony Hoare’s Communicating Sequential Processes, and it includes Occam, Erlang, Newsqueak, and Limbo.

While somewhat C-like, Go follows in the lineage of languages such as Erlang that implement lightweight concurrency; thus, Go is really good for systems that need massive scale. Go implements functional programming in an elegant manner, within a strongly typed, garbage-collected language. And though relatively young, Go has been battle-tested on enormous projects.

