The iPhone 8 release date may be delayed until November of 2017, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Echoing similar reports we've seen sprout up over the past few months, the report relays that Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will showcase three brand new devices. Of course, there will be revamped iPhones in the form of a new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. But without question, the main attraction in Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup will be its 5.8-inch iPhone 8 that will likely wow users with an edge-to-edge OLED display.

As tends to be the case, tremendous mobile innovations aren't always straight-forward affairs, which is to say that Apple is seemingly encountering a few roadblocks in its effort to get the iPhone 8 ready for production. As we highlighted not too long ago, Apple is seeing low yields on the iPhone 8 display, likely due to its desire to embed the home button and the Touch ID sensor into the display itself. While other companies like Samsung have sleek looking edgeless displays, the iPhone 8 will perhaps be the only flagship device with an advanced fingerprint recognition sensor embedded right into the display.

Additionally, we've also seen indications that Apple's component suppliers -- namely those set to provide the iPhone 8 with advanced 3D camera sensors -- will need a bit more time to ramp up supply ahead of what some analysts anticipate will be the mother of all iPhone upgrades.

Taken together, it's perhaps not surprising to see Mark Gurman of Bloomberg -- who has a stellar record with respect to Apple rumors -- relay that the highly anticipated iPhone 8 release may not happen "until one or two months after the typical fall introduction."

What remains to be seen, though, is if Apple will release its pair of iPhone 7s models in September as planned. Presumably this is the case, but one can only imagine that the allure of a newfangled iPhone 8 may detrimentally impact iPhone 7s sales during the September to November timeframe.

Hopefully, the iPhone 8 won't be subject to too long of a delay because a) iPhone fans have been waiting years for a redesign and b) Samsung's recently unveiled S8 smartphone lineup has seemingly garnered a lot of praise from early reviewers.

As for what's going on in Apple's labs as we speak, the report relays that Apple is currently testing multiple devices, though we can only hope that previously leaked reports of Apple moving the Touch ID sensor to the back of the device are outdated at this point. Given Apple's history, I'd venture to say that Apple will not release an iPhone 8 until it manages to figure out a way to seamlessly embed the Touch ID sensor into the display itself, as has been rumored for quite some time.

As for the overall design, the iPhone 8 will likely be comprised of stainless steel and slightly curved glass. Notably, the iPhone 8 display will curve to a much smaller degree relative to Samsung's Galaxy S8 devices. Further, more recent leaks claim that the iPhone 8 will feature 4mm bezels all around the device, thereby packing a display about the size of the gargantuan iPhone 7 Plus into a device the size of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

As for other features, the iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a dual camera system integrated vertically for VR and AR purposes. Additionally, the iPhone 8 may introduce new facial recognition and augmented reality features, not to mention faster hardware, more RAM (to the tune of 3GB), improved water and dust resistance, and last but not least, wireless charging functionality.

All in all, the iPhone 8 is arguably the most anticipated iPhone since the original was introduced nearly 10 years ago. Now, the only question is if Apple can release the device in September per usual.