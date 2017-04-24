Smart home

Apple v. Amazon v. Google: How to pick a home network hub

Network World |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

(Editor’s Note: Second in a series of articles on how to successfully and securely deploy smart home technology. See the introduction to this series.)

The first decision you need to make in your smart home journey is selecting the right ecosystem.

By ecosystem, I mean the voice-activated smart hub that is used to deliver audio content from the internet (such as news, weather, and answers to other queries) as well as the main interface with a variety of other smart home devices, such as lighting, thermostats and TVs.

There are three major contenders:

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like