Apple v. Amazon v. Google: How to pick a home network hub

(Editor’s Note: Second in a series of articles on how to successfully and securely deploy smart home technology. See the introduction to this series.)

The first decision you need to make in your smart home journey is selecting the right ecosystem.

By ecosystem, I mean the voice-activated smart hub that is used to deliver audio content from the internet (such as news, weather, and answers to other queries) as well as the main interface with a variety of other smart home devices, such as lighting, thermostats and TVs.

There are three major contenders: