NoSQL grudge match: MongoDB vs. Couchbase Server

Choosing the right database for the job can be a daunting task, particularly if you’re entertaining the full space of SQL and NoSQL options. If you’re looking for a flexible, general-purpose option that allows for fluid schemas and complex nested data structures, a document database might be right for you. MongoDB and Couchbase Server are two popular choices. How should you choose?

MongoDB combines the benefits of immense popularity, support for simple graph searches, and the ability to perform SQL queries via a BI connector. Couchbase has its own large community of users, a performant key-value architecture, and a SQL-like query language capable of navigating nested document structures.

