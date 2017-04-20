Today's top stories

NoSQL grudge match: MongoDB vs. Couchbase Server

Which document database? From ease of installation and backup flexibility to index design and query capabilities, a few key differences point the way

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider
At a Glance

  • Couchbase Server 4.0

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on Couchbase

  • MongoDB 3.4

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on MongoDB

Choosing the right database for the job can be a daunting task, particularly if you’re entertaining the full space of SQL and NoSQL options. If you’re looking for a flexible, general-purpose option that allows for fluid schemas and complex nested data structures, a document database might be right for you. MongoDB and Couchbase Server are two popular choices. How should you choose?

MongoDB combines the benefits of immense popularity, support for simple graph searches, and the ability to perform SQL queries via a BI connector. Couchbase has its own large community of users, a performant key-value architecture, and a SQL-like query language capable of navigating nested document structures.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like