Dunkin' runs on AWS

Coffee as a Service as Dunkin’ Donuts signs up to use Amazon’s cloud

Dunkin' Donuts AWS Amazon Web Services cloud
Credit: fxxu
“America runs on Dunkin” is the company’s official slogan. But, now, you could say Dunkin runs on AWS.

Amazon Web Services, the IaaS public cloud computing provider, announced this week that the venerable New England-based coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts has signed up as a customer.

Dunkin’, along with sister brand Baskin’-Robbins have made encouraged customers in recent years to use the company’s mobile applications to track and make purchases and rack up rewards. Dunkin’, in a release, says it now hosts the back-ends of those systems in AWS’s cloud, along with other enterprise apps that used to be hosted in an on-premises environment. Dunkin’ says events like National Coffee Day, National Donut Day, as well as the holiday season create peaks of traffic that are difficult to predict.

“While Dunkin’ Brands had previously found it increasingly difficult to predict and manage the on-premises capacity needed to provide an optimal digital experience for its guests during these times, it now relies on AWS to easily and reliably scale up and down as needed,” a press release announcing the partnership notes. “In addition, Dunkin’ Brands has also migrated internal corporate IT infrastructure applications to AWS to reduce costs and increase availability.”

Neither AWS nor Dunkin’ would say how much money the company is spending on Amazon’s cloud platform.

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

