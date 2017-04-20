By Djingo, there's a new virtual assistant

Move over Cortana, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby: There's a new kid on the block

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

stephane richard talks to djingo
Credit: Orange
Related

How many virtual assistants can you fit in one smartphone? European network operator Orange is hoping there's room to squeeze in one more.

With the right apps, you can already talk to Alexa, Cortana and Google through your smartphone -- and maybe also to Siri or Bixby if you went with one of the big brands.

Orange wants to add Djingo to that list.

Djingo will be able to answer questions, send text messages, place calls, play music and video from Orange's set-top box, and control smart home devices.

It draws on the company's research into linguistics and artificial intelligence, and will even offer financial advice in conjunction with a new banking service Orange is launching, the company said.

The virtual assistant isn't just for smartphone owners: It will also listen out for commands spoken to the remote control of Orange's set-top box, or to Orange's answer to the Amazon Echo, a small speaker that is, coincidentally, about the size and shape of an orange.

djingo Orange

Djingo, Orange's challenge to Google Home and the Amazon Echo Dot.

CEO Stéphane Richard demonstrated that device at an Orange event in Paris on Thursday.

"OK Djingo," Richard said, waiting for an answering beep before asking, in French, "What can you do?"

After a pregnant pause came the reply: "I can do lots of things. For example, I can inform you, help you to communicate or to use your Orange services."

Richard went on to have Djingo play a piece of music, report how many tweets had included the hashtag for the event, #showhello (3,976) and send a tweet from his account.

Orange is based in France and, while Richard only mentioned Djingo's ability to speak French, the company also operates mobile or broadband networks in Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, Moldova and a number of African countries.

But Orange's international ambitions for Djingo go further: The company has just struck a deal with German operator Deutsche Telekom to co-develop the speaker device and the software that powers it, Richard said.

Deutsche Telekom representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the company's plans for Djingo.

However, the alliance might give Djingo the resources to compete in what is already a crowded market. Google, Apple and Microsoft have all taught their virtual assistants to speak a number of European languages, and Amazon's is already selling the Echo in the U.K. and Germany.

Like Amazon with its skills for Alexa, Orange is counting on other companies to provide some of Djingo's smarts.

"Djingo is open," Richard said, adding that the virtual assistant is compatible with services from the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Google Home
Virtual assistants hear everything, so watch what you say. I’m not kidding

Virtual assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Echo lack security guards, raising questions about...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
wifi now
Toward a bigger, faster, denser Wi-Fi world

Some 350 Wi-Fi true believers have gathered in Tysons, Va., this week at the Wi-Fi Now event to sing...

burlap money bag
Enterprises misaligning security budget, priorities

The C-suite might handcuff the security personnel with a tight budget that doesn’t allow for expansion...

fave raves primary
31 tech pros share favorite IT products

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make...