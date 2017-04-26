Zoomdata wants to scale out real-time data visualization

Zoomdata is a company that is all about helping organizations paint pretty pictures from their data. That might sound like a flippant description, but visualizations are actually an important part of surfacing insights and delivering them in a way that is actionable by the organization. Zoomdata is one of an increasing number of vendors that are filling a big gap in the marketplace.

You see, visualizations or data insights have historically been a product borne of the work of data analysts, utilizing data warehouses and rigid query approaches. This way of working was, arguably, OK in the past when organizational development cycles were slower and there was less of a critical imperative to innovate at speed. Today, however, time is of the essence, and these old-school approaches towards analysis simply don’t cut it any more.

This is where companies like Zoomdata come in—they allow organizations to draw visual conclusions from huge amounts of data, but they do so in a more immediate way. Zoomdata enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. It does so in a few deployment scenarios: on premises, in the cloud or embedded into an application.

Zoomdata introduces Hi Def Data Sharpening

Zoomdata is upping the ante in the space today with the announcement of its Hi Def Data Sharpening—a term no doubt conjured up in a marketing think tank. But beyond the buzzwords, what is Zoomdata up to? The upshot is that Zoomdata promises that its platform will deliver the real-time reporting and interactive query performance that users expect, but it will now do so over data sets far bigger than ever before. Zoomdata promises high levels of performance across data sets sporting “tens to hundreds of billions of records.”

This is a timely development, since we are seeing increased moves away from traditional relational database use cases and onto a less structured “big data” approach. This new approach sees hundreds of millions of data points, both structured and unstructured, traversing through systems. To prove this issue around the quantity of data that its customers need to process, Zoomdata points to some customer examples:

A leading global investment bank monitors real-time trades looking for anomalies and market opportunities with tens of billions to hundreds of billions of billions of rows of data and tens of thousands of transactions per minute.

A U.S. government agency with 1,000 concurrent users processes 4 petabytes of data, with 32,000 unique transactions per minute.

A telecommunications company relies on Zoomdata to monitor 330 million subscribers on a 24x7 basis across four continents and analyze tens of billions of observations.

A cybersecurity customer uses Zoomdata for cyber crime monitoring to protect more than 5 billion devices and applications, tracking hundreds of billions of observations.

A leading U.S. cable network uses Zoomdata to help it analyze set-top box traffic for tens of millions of subscribers, tracking 500 billion observations.

A leading advertising tracking service leverages Zoomdata for real-time advertising recommendations based on a total of 200 billion observations.

My POV

It is always tempting to buy into the “no one has ever delivered this before” marketing spin. That’s an area I don’t want to go into because it would elicit a barrage of emails from Zoomdata competitors claiming they too offer the sort of scale Zoomdata promises. The issues around who is, or was, first is a red herring in my view.

What is really important here is the macro trends that make this sort of offering important. Organization are moving en masse to new database approaches, wanting to derive insights from their data and having ever great quantities of data available to them. Being able to visualize across the expanse of that data as quickly as possible is increasingly a non-negotiable requirement.

