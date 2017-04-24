iPhone 8 may launch 2 months after the iPhone 7s

Apple's iPhone 8 will introduce a completely new design to Apple's iPhone lineup, a welcome change in light of the fact that the current iPhone form factor hasn't really changed much since the iPhone 6 was released more than two and a half years ago. From what we've gathered thus far from the Apple rumor mill, the iPhone 8 will, without a doubt, be the most advanced iPhone ever released by a wide margin. Design wise, the iPhone 8 will likely incorporate an edge to edge OLED display with 4mm bezels surrounding said display.

As exciting as that is, the downside is that the iPhone 8 release date may be pushed back quite a bit. Over the past few weeks, we've seen some conflicting information regarding Apple's timetable for releasing the iPhone 8. While some reports have said Apple is pushing hard for a September launch, other scattered reports said the iPhone 8 release might be pushed back anywhere from four to eight weeks.

Recently, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo—who has an exemplary track record with respect to Apple rumors—issued a research note which sheds more light on when the iPhone 8 might actually launch and the reasons behind what will presumably be a frustrating delay.

According to Kuo's research note, obtained by MacRumors, the iPhone 8 release date will likely be delayed until October or November because Apple has an array of custom components destined for the iPhone 8 that may not be in plentiful supply in time for a September launch.

Production ramp up of OLED iPhone could be delayed to October-November (previously estimated to be August-September, as in previous years). That said, if new features, such as 3D sensing, can provide good user experience, a temporary supply shortfall won’t undermine actual demand, which may be deferred to 1H18. In that case, potential contribution starting late-2Q17 from OLED iPhone could be partially delayed by 3-6 months for related suppliers.

On a similar note, a report surfaced a few weeks ago claiming that the supplier responsible for churning out the iPhone 8's advanced 3D camera modules will need more time to ramp up supply to meet exceedingly high demand.

All that being said, Kuo believes Apple's iPhone shipments for the remainder of 2017 may not be as high as initially anticipated given that demand will presumably outweigh supply by a wide margin.

On a related note, we've also seen reports that the iPhone 8 may be slightly delayed because Apple has seen low yields with respect to its efforts to integrate the Touch ID sensor into the device's OLED display.