Ubuntu Phone security updates end in June, app store closing

Canonical moves quickly to end support for Ubuntu phones and tablets, and it will shutter the app store at the end of 2017

ubuntu phones
Related

When Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Canonical (the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution), announced his company would not only be abandoning their custom desktop environment (Unity), but also halting development on their phone/tablet operating system, many questions were left unanswered.

One of those questions: What happens to the existing phones and tablets running Ubuntu Touch that have already been sold? 

I have a 10-in. Ubuntu Touch tablet that I reviewed less than a year ago. It's not perfect, but it definitely showed a lot of promise. How long will the OS be supported? What is the transition plan for people who own these devices (and the models of cell phones already sold)? 

That's the very set of questions I asked of Canonical. It took a while, but they got back to me with their plans. Here is their full response, unedited.

"Firstly, Ubuntu phones and tablets will continue to function. Currently OTA updates are limited to critical fixes and security patches only. This will continue until June 2017 after which we will no longer deliver any further updates. Users will be able to continue to download apps, and developers can continue to push updates and bug features to existing apps until the end of 2017. However, it will no longer be possible to purchase apps from the Ubuntu Phone app store from June 2017. Developers of paid apps already in the store will have the choice between making their apps available for free or withdrawing them from the store." 

To summarize, the timeline is as follows:

  • June 2017 (two months after the announcement): All updates will cease entirely, including security patches. New applications can no longer be submitted to the Ubuntu Phone app store. All paid applications will either be pulled from their app store or be forced to go non-paid.
  • End of 2017 (I assume this means Dec. 31, 2017): Users of Ubuntu phones and tablets will no longer be able to download applications. The Ubuntu app store will cease to exist.

I'm a little mixed on this.

On one hand, there really aren't a huge number of Ubuntu Phone users out there. Even the Canonical employees and Ubuntu developers I know who own such devices don't often use them. So, the broad impact should be fairly small. 

On the other hand, this is one of the most aggressive end-of-life schedules I've ever seen. In roughly two months from the surprise announcement of the platform being cancelled, updates cease and the app store is hobbled. Then, a few short months later, the entire app ecosystem is removed entirely. 

There are, most certainly, some people out there who use their Ubuntu Phone on a regular basis. This gives those users only a few short months to figure out their exit strategy from Canonical's platform.

Maybe there aren't many such people out there who will be impacted by this. I feel bad for them just the same.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bryan is a writer and works as the Social Media Marketing Manager of SUSE. On this here blog, he seeks to accomplish two goals: 1) To be the voice of reason and practicality in the Linux and Open Source world. 2) To highlight the coolest things happening throughout the world of Linux.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
twitter porn
Twitter’s porn problem is ‘trending’

News that former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez reportedly had committed suicide sent the...

apple iphone 7
iPhone 8 release date may be delayed until November

Apple's iPhone 8 release date may be subject to a two-month long delay, pushing it to November.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

open source companies watch
5 open source companies to watch

A look at 5 recently funded open source-oriented enterprise networking and IT startups, focused on...

cloud security
7 best practices for securing your cloud service

Learn how to securely leverage the benefits of the cloud by using its strengths to overcome issues that...

wearables and security primary2
Wearables security risks

Fitness trackers may not present a huge security risk, but any connected device can be hacked. Here’s...