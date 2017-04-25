How CISOs find their perfect job

It’s a good time to be a CISO. In a market where analysts say there are over 1 million unfilled job openings, and with demand expected to rise to 6 million globally by 2019 -- according to the Palo Alto Research Center, if you do a good job other opportunities are sure to follow.

Indeed, such is the market, that - as we reported last year, even poor performing CISOs, dismissed from previous jobs, get handed new opportunities time and time again.

The average CISO lasts approximately 17 months - and significantly less for those heads of information security at firms that have been breached. It’s no coincidence, such is the volatility of the job market, that many CISOs have jumped from permanent to CISO-as-a-service opportunities.