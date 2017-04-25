Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get 42% off The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot - Deal Alert

grillbot
Credit: Amazon

If you're running out of ideas for Father's Day gifts, then consider this: The Grillbot. Grillbot is the first automated grill cleaning robot. Focus on your prep-work while it scrubs away in 10, 20 or 30-minute cleaning cycles. Grillbot has a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, removable dishwasher-safe brushes, and works with virtually all grill types. Grillbot averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 145 people on Amazon, and its list price of $129.95 is reduced right now 42% to $75.28 in red (other colors are available and discounted as well) -- see the deal now on Amazon. If you need to dive a bit deeper before making the decision, read TechHive's review of the Grillbot here.

This story, "Get 42% off The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

