Hipchat resets user passwords after possible breach

In some cases, messages in chat rooms may have been exposed, HipChat said.

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

img 20170424 170357 01
Credit: Michael Kan
Related

HipChat has reset all its users' passwords after what it called a security incident that may have exposed their names, email addresses and hashed password information.

In some cases, attackers may have accessed messages and content in chat rooms, HipChat said in a Monday blog post. But this happened in no more than 0.05 percent of the cases, each of which involved a domain URL, such as company.hipchat.com.

HipChat didn't say how many users may have been affected by the incident. The passwords that may have been exposed would also be difficult to crack, the company said. The data is hashed, or obscured, with the bcrypt algorithm, which transforms the passwords into a set of random-looking characters. For added security, HipChat "salted" each password with a random value before hashing it.

HipChat warned that chat room data including the room name and topic may have also been exposed. But no financial or credit information was taken, the company said.

HipChat is a popular messaging service used among enterprises, and an attack that exposed sensitive work-related chats could cause significant harm. 

The service, which is owned by Atlassian, said it detected the security incident last weekend. It affected a server in the HipChat Cloud and was caused by a vulnerability in an unnamed, but popular, third-party library that HipChat.com used, the company said. 

No other Atlassian systems were affected, the company said. “We are confident we have isolated the affected systems and closed any unauthorized access,” HipChat said in its blog post.

This is not the first time the messaging service has faced problems keeping accounts secure. In 2015, HipChat reset user passwords after detecting and blocking suspicious activity in which account information was stolen from less than 2 percent of its users.

When breaches occur, security experts advise users to change their passwords for any accounts where they used the same login information. Users can consider using a password manager to help them store complex, tough-to-memorize passwords. 

HipChat has already sent an email to affected users, informing them of the password reset.

In 2015, rival chat application Slack reported its own breach, and as a result rolled out two-factor authentication to beef up its account security. HipChat does not offer two-factor authentication.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
twitter porn
Twitter’s porn problem is ‘trending’

News that former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez reportedly had committed suicide sent the...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
women in red shirt looking frustrated at laptop
Customers roast Microsoft over security bulletins' demise

Users fume over extra time and effort added to their workloads because of the switch.

iot energy
How to bring true interoperability to IoT

Multimode radios, software flexibility and hardware-based security allow Internet of Things devices to...

hidden door
How to respond to backdoors left by vendors

Here's a look at vendor backdoors, how they get into products, the challenges to finding these,...

open source companies watch
5 open source companies to watch

A look at 5 recently funded open source-oriented enterprise networking and IT startups, focused on...