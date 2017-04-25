Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

16% off MOCACuff Bluetooth Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, iOS/Android Compatible - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

blood pressure cuff
Credit: Amazon

Place MOCACuff on your wrist and let it do all the work, measuring heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Results are displayed on-screen with corresponding American Heart Association's blood pressure standards. A simple button press syncs results to your iOS/Android device. Receive expertly curated health recommendations via MOCACARE's app to improve or maintain your health, and visualize health trends and see how your health is improving over time. The device is FDA-cleared, CE certified and comes in a carrying case for convenience and portability. The typical list price of $77.74 has been reduced on Amazon 16% to $64.99, for now. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "16% off MOCACuff Bluetooth Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, iOS/Android Compatible - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • MOCACuff - Connected Wrist Blood Pressure Monitior (iOS/Android)

    $64.99 MSRP $77.74
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
twitter porn
Twitter’s porn problem is ‘trending’

News that former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez reportedly had committed suicide sent the...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
juniper
Juniper takes a swipe at Extreme’s network buying spree, plans

This acquisition has hindered Brocade/Extreme's ability to meet your long-term goals. They can no...

future wifi
The future of Wi-Fi: The best is yet to come

Find out the current major activities in Wi-Fi technologies and products, and explore the key issues...

iot energy
How to bring true interoperability to IoT

Multimode radios, software flexibility and hardware-based security allow Internet of Things devices to...

hidden door
How to respond to backdoors left by vendors

Here's a look at vendor backdoors, how they get into products, the challenges to finding these,...