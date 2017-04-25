Sketchy rumor claims Apple will release two iPhone 8 models this year

apple store palo alto
Credit: Martyn Williams
Just when we thought we had a grasp on Apple's 2017 iPhone plans, a sketchy rumor has entered the fray and turned everything upside down. According to a recent report from Micgadget, Apple this year will release only two brand new iPhone models. Recall, most other rumors we've seen thus far pointed to Apple releasing three new iPhones this year: an iPhone 7s, an iPhone 7s Plus, and an edgeless iPhone 8 with an OLED display.

Micgadget's alleged sources within Foxconn, however, seem to claim otherwise.

Some our friends from Foxconn confirmed that Foxconn received an order for two new models. It’s mean that Apple will [release] two, not three models.

Interestingly enough, the report also states that we won't even see an incremental iPhone 7s release this year. Rather, Apple's 2017 lineup will consist of two iPhone 8 models: an iPhone 8 and an iPhone 8 Plus. While Micgadget has, in the past, relayed accurate rumors regarding upcoming Apple products, it's hard to take this particular report too seriously.

Not only does it run counter to every single iPhone 8 rumor we've seen from an assortment of analysts, a dual-iPhone 8 release might mean that Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will be pushed back quite a few weeks. Recall that the iPhone 8 will reportedly be subject to delays as Apple continues to struggle with poor yields. Additionally, we've also seen reports that component suppliers may need more time to ramp up production on specialized iPhone 8 components, with the device's advanced 3D camera modules being a prime example.

All that said, the idea of Apple releasing two premium iPhone 8 models this year with no option for a more affordable iPhone 7s seems too far-fetched to take seriously.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

