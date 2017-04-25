Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Discounted CleanMyMac 3 with Gemini 2 Space Saving Bundle - Deal Alert

Credit: MacPaw

CleanMyMac 3 with Gemini 2 in tow is like a professional cleaning team for your Mac. The all-new CleanMyMac 3 will clean, optimize, and maintain your Mac. It scans every inch of your system, removes gigabytes of junk in just two clicks, and monitors the health of your Mac. Gemini 2 finds duplicate files and wipes them away. It's smart, laser accurate, and recovers tons of space on your Mac. Right now, when purchased together, the bundle will be discounted 10%. See this deal now on MacPaw (see under "Space Saving Bundle"). Alternatively, if you're looking to purchase just one, you can access CleanMyMac 3 here, and Gemini 2 right here.

