DealPost

Just $59 for Roku 4 Streaming Media Player 4K UHD If You Buy Refurbished - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

roku4
Credit: Amazon

You can pick up the Roku 4 4K UHD player for far below list price, if you're comfortable buying refurbushed. Which you can be -- certified refurbished products are tested and certified to look and work like new, and come with 90-day warranties. Roku provides access to 3,500+ channels on demand, offering 350,000+ movies and TV episodes, and the ability to search across the top streaming channels. Follow movies, TV shows, actors, and directors and get automatic updates when new content is ready to stream. Roku 4 will automatically adapt and deliver the best picture quality your TV can display. Advanced upscaling ensures that your TV’s maximum resolution will be optimized, so whether you have an HD TV or a 4K Ultra HD TV, you’ll view the best picture possible. Gremlin hid your remote? Just press the button on top of your Roku 4 and your remote will tell you where it is. With a typical list price of well above $59, you're getting a solid deal if you decide to go refurbished. See the certified refurbished Roku 4 streaming media player on Amazon.

This story, "Just $59 for Roku 4 Streaming Media Player 4K UHD If You Buy Refurbished - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Roku 4 Streaming Media Player 4K UHD (4400R) (Certified Refurbished)

    $57.00 MSRP $89.00
    View
    on Amazon
