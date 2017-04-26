Microsoft .Net Core: Finally ready for prime time

It’s risky and often foolish to rush into a new software development framework, programming language, or technology platform too early in its lifecycle. Beyond the usual issues of too much hype and too little stability, new tech tends to lack staying power. You might end up investing precious time and effort into learning the ways of a tool that becomes abandoned or, worse, eliminated. It happens more often than you might think.

So if you have resisted the adoption of .Net Core, no one could blame you. When “ASP.Net vNext” was announced in 2014, its advantages—modular, small footprint, more speed—were immediately interesting to every .Net developer. When the first release candidate of .Net Core arrived the following year—supporting cross-platform .Net development, hosting ASP.Net on Linux, and open source code—the new platform became even more compelling. But it was also very alpha, with showstopping shortcomings.

[ The art of programming moves rapidly. InfoWorld helps you navigate what’s running hot and what's going cold. | Keep up with main topics in programming with InfoWorld’s App Dev Report newsletter. ]