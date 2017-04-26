Report: Top 25 IT security products

Nothing beats hearing from your peers about which IT security products have been successful in the enterprise. IT Central Station, which collects reviews from verified enterprise IT product users, has compiled a report that identifies 25 top-rated products in security categories such as cloud security, firewalls, security information and event management (SIEM), application security and internet of things (IoT) security.

IT Central Station selected the product leaders in each security category. The report uses a scoring methodology based on a combination of buyer interest, the number of reviews (at least 10), and the average rating in those reviews.