Top IT hiring trends for recent grads

TEKsystems, a provider of IT staffing services, released the results of a survey highlighting the best IT jobs and key hiring trends for recent graduates. The survey asked more than 250 IT hiring managers across the U.S. what they're looking for in entry-level IT candidates and what the best opportunities are for graduates.

"The industry is still a seller's market and provides a target-rich environment for recent graduates entering the landscape. However, new graduates should still expect to be offered the types of junior or entry-level roles where they're primarily being asked to maintain, update or fix currently deployed software programs," says Jason Hayman, TEKsystems Research Manager.

Developer Roles

STEM degrees are profitable right now -- with more companies scrambling to hire talented IT workers to manage the growing reliance on enterprise technology. The survey highlights specific roles that hiring managers cite as the best opportunities for recent graduates over other job openings.

Applications developer emerged as the best job for entry-level job seekers, according to 60 percent of hiring managers. It's followed closely by technical support (54 percent), business or systems analyst (52 percent) and web developer (48 percent).