How the U.S. is educating cybersecurity talent – and what’s still missing

It’s no secret that the world is facing a shortage of cybersecurity talent. The (ISC)² Center for Cyber Safety and Education’s 2017 Global Information Security Workforce study projects a deficit of over 1.8 million qualified cybersecurity professionals between now and 2022.

Many industry analysts agree that the underlying problem is the lack of education in cyber skills – in high schools, colleges, post grad and on the job. While cybersecurity education is maturing and improving at all levels, there is still work to do, including attracting young students to cybersecurity careers, says David Shearer, CEO of (ISC)2 Inc., a global, not-for-profit that educates and certifies information security professionals throughout their careers.

“A lot of organizations are doing a lot of great work” toward educating cyber talent, Shearer says. Here are five innovative ways that the public and private sectors are educating tomorrow’s cyber professionals – and what’s still missing.

High school pathways capture students’ interest early on

As with any field that goes from grassroots to being taught in schools, cybersecurity is in an apprenticeship phase right now rather than a purely educational phase, says Diana Kelley, global executive security adviser at IBM Security.