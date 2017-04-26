Avoid manually installing Windows 10 Creators Update

The Windows 10 Creators Update began rolling out on April 11, but impatient users could do their own upgrade as early as April 5 thanks to a utility called the Update Assistant, which downloaded it and installed the update for you.

A lot of people jumped on this offer, and thanks to a few blow-ups, Microsoft has found some problems with the update and now advises users not to manually install the Creators Update and instead wait until it’s automatically offered for Windows Update.

+ Also on Network World: 10 hidden features in the new Windows 10 Creators Update +

The reason for all this rather late call for caution is that Microsoft wants to iron out any issues for specific hardware configurations. It started the rollout for newer devices that were less likely to have problems.

In that scenario, Microsoft could control who got it by making sure it went to newer machines. But with people running the Update Assistant, the company had no control over who downloaded it and problems arose.

John Cable, director of program management for Windows Servicing and Delivery, issued the warning on the Windows blog. He doesn’t say outright not to run the Update Assistant, just that if you do, prepare for some issues.

Blocking availability of the update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach. We decide what to block based on user impact, and blocking issues are a high priority for us to address as quickly as possible. During the time it takes to address an issue, we want to limit the number of customers exposed to that issue.

He cited the example of a Bluetooth accessory connectivity issue with PCs that use a specific series of Broadcom radios, resulting in devices not reconnecting as expected. On realizing this, Microsoft blocked additional devices with these specific Bluetooth radios from updating. Once a solution is available, Microsoft will remove the block for those users.

So, the bottom line is Microsoft would prefer that you wait, but you can pull the trigger if you want. Just be prepared for problems. If you do encounter an issue, Microsoft asks that you post about it in the Windows forums.