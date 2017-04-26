Surprisingly few tech insights in Steve Ballmer's USAFacts data trove

Former Microsoft CEO's U.S. government spending watchdog let's you dive deep into oodles of financial data

Surprisingly few tech insights in Steve Ballmer's USAFacts data trove
Credit: Reuters/Mike Segar
Related

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's USAFacts project, an ambitious and sometimes overwhelming repository of data about local to state to federal U.S. government spending and outcomes that was launched on Tax Day, is surprisingly light on technology-related data.

Not that Ballmer is obligated to spend his post-Microsoft life focused on technology —indeed, he's mainly been known for his purchase of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers in recent years — but given his background I expected that I might find more tech-related nuggets in this graphically-pleasing data trove that's been three years in the making. Interested in the possibilities for data journalism stories spun from USAFacts, I made an inquiry to the outfit's media relations contact and will update this post if I hear back from them with any clarification on possible additions of such techie numbers.

MORE: The shocking and clumsy truth about computer-related injuries

All this is not to say there isn't some data that sheds light on the state of U.S. technology jobs, accessibility and such. Though given that the data is collected from government agencies such as the Census Bureau and Office of Management and Budget, much of it is two or three years old — a lifetime in technology circles.

The most illuminating tech-related chart on the site, still shown as being in beta mode, is one that dives into technology ownership broken down by family and individual units using 2015 data (the sources of which are listed as coming soon). 

families digital USAFacts

Overall, 80% of American families or individuals own computers, with the bottom-most income sectors having as low as 55% to 62% ownership and the very highest 1% income-wise showing at 95% ownership.  Other interesting facts include that 4% of 146 million families only have landline telephone service and that nearly a third of the elderly have no internet access.

Searches on terms such as "software" and "cellular" came up empty, though a few results pop up when searching on terms such as "computers" and "technology".

Computers come up in data sets about jobs and employment. The average annual wage associated with computer and mathematical jobs in 2015 was $86,200, with chart and table views showing an increase from $81,400 in 2005 (Median salary data is also available). Data on the percentage of computer sciences and engineering jobs out of the entire job market end in 2010, so are pretty out of date.

USAFacts also has a bit of info on tech jobs within the federal government, though technology is lumped in with space research. The totals have actually fallen from 24,000 in 1980 to 17,736 in 2014.

The data in USAFacts is sliced, diced and presented in numerous ways, some more searchable than others. For a relatively quick overview of the data, USAFacts serves up several overall summaries, include a "10-K" report on the government. (Note that in addition to Ballmer, partners on USAFacts include the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR), the Penn Wharton Budget Model, and Lynchburg College.)

Overall, it's an impressive start, thoughI look forward to more tech-related data being added as the project matures.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Deep dive on AWS vs. Azure vs. Google cloud storage options

In reality, the world of cloud storage has many facets to consider. Each of the three major public IaaS...

042117blog mit building
MIT selling 8 million coveted IPv4 addresses; Amazon a buyer

MIT is selling half of its 16 million valuable IPv4 addresses – an increasingly scarce stash it has...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
graduate thinking
Top IT hiring trends for recent grads

Curious if your STEM degree will keep you from having to move back home after college? Check out these...

H-1B visa tech workforce
FAQ: The real impact of Trump’s H-1B executive order

There may not be a will in Congress to enact much real H-1B-related change anytime soon.

img 20170425 150053 01
Old Windows Server machines can still fend off hacks

Keeping a computer up-to-date, with the latest OS and software patch, is one of the best things you can...

smarthome logo
Apple v. Amazon v. Google: How to pick a home network hub

This is the second in a series of articles on how to successfully and securely deploy smart home...