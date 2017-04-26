Drunken man arrested after assaulting 300lb K5 security robot

So...you toss back a few drinks and decide now is the best time to “test” a five-foot tall, 300-pound egg-shaped security robot which is patrolling a Mountain View parking lot. Although it might seem like a good idea when you are drunk, it might not be the best plan, considering it resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old man when he tried it.

After Jason Sylvain assaulted Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Data Machine in a parking lot, he was arrested and stands accused of “prowling and public intoxication.”

Knightscope told ABC7 that “it's a testament to the technology that police caught the aggressor and booked in him jail.”

Why did he attack the K5 robot in the first place? Stacy Dean Stephens, Knightscope’s VP of marketing and sales told CNET, “The attacker claimed to be an engineer that wanted to ‘test’ the security robots. I guess he now has his answer.”

Stephens added:

The robot did exactly as it was suppose to do – the ‘assault’ was detected and immediately reported. The alarms on the robot sounded, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was detained by one of my colleagues and me until the Mountain View Police arrived.

K5 has “recuperated from his injuries” and is back on patrol. If the damages to the mega-egg bot consisted of nothing more than minor-scratching, then why was Sylvain arrested? Police told CNET that “the employee of the business requested a private person's arrest for Sylvain for prowling.”

The company came up with the robot after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Ars pointed out that K5 can scan 300 license plates per minute, but that is just one of its many privacy-invading capabilities. You don’t have to be drunk to not be a fan.

When Marc Rotenberg, director of the Electronic Privacy and Information Center, likened the K5 to “R2D2’s evil twin” back in 2013, William Santana Li, a co-founder Knightscope Inc., said, “We don't want to think about ‘RoboCop’ or ‘Terminator,’ we prefer to think of a mash-up of ‘Batman,’ ‘Minority Report’ and R2D2.”

Li had envisioned K5 security robots as “heroes” which would patrol schools and communities, cutting crime by 50 percent. Little did he imagine that 3 year later the bot would mow down a toddler.

16 mo old has injuries to leg, foot after @StanfordShop security robot knocks him down and runs him over. #paloalto pic.twitter.com/tJdDNeFJq1 — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) July 12, 2016

In the summer of 2016, at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, CA, one of Knightscope’s 300-pound robot knocked down a 16-month-old boy and ran over him, causing injuries to his foot and leg.

The boy’s mother said, “The robot hit my son's head and he fell down facing down on the floor and the robot did not stop and it kept moving forward.” Knightscope called it a “freakish accident” and apologized.

This isn’t the first drunken attack on a robot. In 2015, in a Japan-based telecom company SoftBank store, a drunken 60-year-old man kicked a “humanoid” Pepper robot in a “fit of rage.” The bot’s movements were reportedly slower, which might have been due to damage to its internal computer system.

HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot which depended upon the kindness of strangers to make it coast-to-coast, lasted a mere two weeks in the United States. The researchers who built the robot announced an end to its journey after it was damaged in Philadelphia. When the robot was found, it was missing its head and its arms had been ripped off. “Not a single wire” was left inside and “all the things are broken” the researchers said.

Let’s hope that some company doesn’t reflect back on all of this and decide the public would be better served, “safer,” with armed robots on patrol in public spaces.