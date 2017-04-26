How to check your Uber rating

One of the brilliant things about Uber, and Lyft for that matter, is that it allows riders to rank drivers and for drivers, in turn, to rank passengers. This is a clever way to not only ensure that drivers are up to the task, but to also to provide users with an incentive to refrain from unruly behavior.

Historically, Uber has allowed users to check what their own personal rating is, though doing so often required users to jump through a few hoops. Earlier today, however, Uber made the entire process much more seamless. Which is to say, if you're curious as to what Uber drivers think of you as a passenger, it's now easier than ever to access that information.

As Uber explained today in a blogpost:

To give riders more visibility into how drivers are rating them, we’re making rider ratings much more accessible in the app. Now, a rider’s rating will be displayed right under their name in the app’s menu. We hope this update will remind riders that mutual respect is an important part of our Community Guidelines.

So if you've long been curious about what drivers think about you, simply hit the hamburger menu in the top left corner (if you're on iOS) and the rating should be there for easy access. If you don't see it, you might have to update your Uber app to the most current version.

Incidentally, Uber also announced a new change to how Uber POOL ratings are tabulated. Realizing that some riders give out low ratings due to the behavior of other passengers, Uber is making the ratings process a tad more nuanced.

We believe that drivers’ ratings shouldn’t be affected by things outside their control, so we’re adjusting the POOL rating system to make it fairer for drivers. Now, when riders rate a POOL trip less than 5 stars, they can select additional reasons why. And when the reason is something like the route or co-rider behavior, we won’t count the rating toward the driver’s average.

All in all, these are both solid changes in the right direction.