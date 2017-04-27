Apple fanboys cited as Merriam-Webster herds ‘sheeple’ into dictionary

042717blog sheep
Credit: REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Related

“Wake up!” the good folks a Merriam-Webster just tweeted. “Sheeple is in the dictionary now.”

042717blog sheeple merriam webster tweet Merriam-Webster via Twitter

And while the induction of such casual slang is sure to offend some, none will likely take great umbrage than Apple zealots, whose zealotry is cited by the dictionary as an example of the proper use of the word.

First the definition from Merriam-Webster’s website: “people who are docile, compliant, or easily influenced: people likened to sheep.”

And the second of two examples:

“Apple's debuted a battery case for the juice-sucking iPhone—an ungainly lumpy case the sheeple will happily shell out $99 for. — Doug Criss”

That snark is from a “Today’s 5 Things” post on CNN dated Dec. 9, 2015.

Speaking of dates, it was somewhat surprising to see that Merriam-Webster traces the first known use of sheeple to 1945, which I’m fairly certain pre-dates the iPhone.

Reaction to the addition among Twitter users was a predictable mix of amusement, resignation and horror.

Wikipedia has a page devoted to the word “sheeple,” of course, and it emphasizes the political realm over the technological:

“Sheeple (a portmanteau of "sheep" and "people") is a derogatory term that highlights the passive herd behavior of people easily controlled by a governing power which likens them to sheep, a herd animal that is easily led about. The term is used to describe those who voluntarily acquiesce to a suggestion without critical analysis or research in large part because the majority of others possess a similar mindset.”

In other words … well, I’m sure there isn’t an Apple fanboy alive who hasn’t heard it many times.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
future wifi
The future of Wi-Fi: The best is yet to come

This article will describe the current major activities in Wi-Fi technologies and products, and explore...

3 img 9062
Huawei, Google supercharge Android with new Raspberry Pi-like board

Prepare to run Android at blazing fast speeds on a new Raspberry Pi-like computer developed by Huawei.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
botnet bots
Next-gen IoT botnet Hajime nearly 300K strong

The Hajime botnet is nearly 300,000 strong, making it a latent threat nearly as powerful as the...

us china flags
IP theft: Declining, or just more stealthy?

China and the US agreed 18 months ago to stop “knowingly” tolerating economic espionage. According to...

juniper
Juniper finds its head in the clouds

In announcing its Q1 earnings yesterday company executives were gleeful about the company’s returns on...

iot data smartcity
IoT meets augmented reality

At PTC, converging techs enable a world of game-changing product management capabilities