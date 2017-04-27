Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

14% off iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

roomba960
Credit: Amazon

Roomba 960 seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging itself after working for up to 75 minutes, and then resuming until the job is done. Featuring the revolutionary AeroForce Cleaning System, Roomba 960 delivers up to 5x the air power and requires less maintenance. Just press clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot Home App, from which you can also monitor its cleaning status. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inches tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards. The 960 features the iAdapt camera, which helps Roomba continually build and update its map of rooms within a home. The very full featured Roomba 960 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and is currently discounted $100 off its typical list price, making it available right now for $599. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "14% off iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

    $599.00 MSRP $699.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
FCC
FCC chairman plans to 'reverse the mistake' of net neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote May 18 to kick off a proceeding to "reverse the...

juniper
Juniper finds its head in the clouds; security is another story

In announcing its Q1 earnings yesterday company executives were gleeful about the company’s returns on...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
wifi crowding
2.4GHz is a headache for Wi-Fi users, and it’s here to stay

Wireless LAN users can’t just stay comfortable in the 5GHz realm – the older 2.4GHz frequency bands are...

cloud data binary pixabay
Expert tips for managing your cloud data

Yes, security is important, but so are networking, governance, data formatting and other technical...

FCC
FCC chairman plans to 'reverse the mistake' of net neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote May 18 to kick off a proceeding to "reverse the...

us china flags
IP theft: Declining, or just more stealthy?

China and the US agreed 18 months ago to stop “knowingly” tolerating economic espionage. According to...