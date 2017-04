Have security gadgets, will travel

The highly digitized and hyper-connected world that we live in today has heightened the security stakes for us all. But if work frequently takes you away from the home office, you have some particular security and privacy concerns.

How can the security-conscious mobile worker guard against the constant onslaught of threats? We look at a variety of tools, from webcam covers to encrypted flash drives, that can be deployed to ratchet up the bar on security.