65% of enterprise workloads still in on-premises data centers, study finds

Server consolidation, new data center buildouts also cited

Senior Writer, Network World |

data center on premises
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

There’s a cloud option out there for almost every IT workload, but a survey from the Uptime Institute indicates that about two-thirds of enterprise computing is still done in company-owned data centers.

The study, which polled more than 1,000 IT professionals and data center workers via email earlier this year, found that 65% of enterprise workloads were running in data centers owned or operated by those enterprises, and that that number is just about the same as it was in 2014.

+ALSO ON NETWORK WORLD: Microsoft to slash cloud-connection rights for stand-alone Office + Old Windows Server machines can still fend off hacks. Here's how

A total of 22% of workloads were being run on collocated or multi-tenant data centers, while 13% were in the cloud, according to the Uptime Institute’s figures. The last number, unsurprisingly, is set to rise in the near future, as a third of respondents said that they planned to meet increased data center demands by moving workloads to the cloud.

hybrid deployment percentages Uptime Institute 2017 survey

But the bigger capacity planning priority appears to be server consolidation, not a move to the cloud, as 55% of IT managers said they were working on this, and physical infrastructure upgrades and new data center construction were also high priorities among respondents.

According to Matt Stansberry, senior director of content and publications for the Uptime Institute, this still reflects a changing industry.

“Increased performance at the processor level, further expansion of server virtualization, and the adoption of cloud computing have all created an IT foundation that differs greatly from those seen just five years ago,” he said in a statement.

Part of the problem may be that cloud planning isn’t something many enterprises have been doing effectively – 70% of those polled said that their existing practices for evaluating collocation and cloud providers could be improved.

Nevertheless, the overall impact of recent trends is that well over half – 60% - of organizations surveyed said that data center footprints are either flat or shrinking.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
042717blog sheep
Apple fanboys cited as Merriam-Webster herds ‘sheeple’ into dictionary

“Wake up!” the good folks a Merriam-Webster just tweeted. “Sheeple is in the dictionary now.”

wifi crowding
2.4GHz is a headache for Wi-Fi users, and it’s here to stay

Wireless LAN users can’t just stay comfortable in the 5GHz realm – the older 2.4GHz frequency bands are...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
0750 as 14
Legal war with Apple hits Qualcomm's revenue projections

The legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm on licensing modem technology is turning uglier every day.

F5 President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou
F5’s new CEO shares his early impressions

F5’s new President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou talks about his vision for the app delivery...

young millennial painting clouds on concrete wall
Why are employers doubling down on the workplace?

Companies of all sizes and types are rethinking not only how their employees work, but also where that...

butterfly birth morphing
IoT in manufacturing: 4 stages of maturity

Use cases in industries such as aeronautics and chemicals are a proving ground, and a roadmap to...