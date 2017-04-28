Windows 10 adoption faster than any previous OS

As much as 85% of businesses will have migrated to Windows 10 before the year ends. Security improvements drive the move.

Windows 10 adoption faster than any previous OS
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
Related

Eighty-five percent of enterprises will have started Windows 10 deployments by the end of 2017, with nearly two-thirds of organizations completing their Windows migration in less than a year. That’s the main takeaway from a new report from Gartner.

Gartner surveyed firms in six countries (the U.S., the U.K., France, China, India and Brazil) between September and December of 2016, and they spoke to 1,014 respondents who were involved in decisions for Windows 10 migration.

The time to evaluate and deploy Windows 10 dipped slightly, from 23 months for previous operating systems to 21 months for Windows 10. Large businesses that are yet to start the migration are delaying because of legacy applications, a typical problem with every OS version. They are delaying upgrading until 2018, according to Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner.

When asked what drives their migration to Windows 10, 49 percent of respondents said security improvements were the main reason for the migration, followed by cloud integration capabilities (38 percent). The appeal of new devices also helped.

"Respondents' device buying intentions have significantly increased as organizations saw third- and fourth-generation products optimized for Windows 10 with longer battery life, touchscreens and other Windows 10 features. The intention to purchase convertible notebooks increased as organizations shifted from the testing and pilot phases into the buying and deployment phases," said Meike Escherich, principal research analyst at Gartner, in a statement.

Microsoft had a fast rollout for Windows 10 before things leveled off. Worldwide, Windows 10 is sitting at about 400 million units, short of the 1 billion devices Microsoft aspired to reach within two years of launch.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
FCC
FCC chairman plans to 'reverse the mistake' of net neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote May 18 to kick off a proceeding to "reverse the...

juniper
Juniper finds its head in the clouds; security is another story

In announcing its Q1 earnings yesterday company executives were gleeful about the company’s returns on...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
artificial intelligence public domain
Should your next big hire be a chief A.I. officer?

As companies increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to make sense of big data, communicate with...

People walking with airplane in background
Email security appears grounded as attacks continue to take flight

With clever cybercriminals finding creative new ways to get to users, has email security lost the...

cloud storage
Deep dive on AWS vs. Azure vs. Google cloud storage options

Each of the three major public IaaS cloud vendors have a variety of storage options and in some cases...

cloud data binary pixabay
Expert tips for managing your cloud data

Yes, security is important, but so are networking, governance, data formatting and other technical...