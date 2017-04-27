Net neutrality

FCC asks whether to 'keep, modify, or eliminate' net neutrality rules

The agency plans to ask the public about its proposal to repeal parts of the rules

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

The FCC plans to repeal parts of its net neutrality rules.
Credit: IDG News Service
Related

A U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposal to scrap the foundation for its own 2015 net neutrality rules nevertheless asks for public comment on whether it should "keep, modify, or eliminate" basic protections.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposal, announced Wednesday, would remove the FCC's two-year-old classification of broadband as a broadly regulated, telecom-like service. But the text of the plan, released Thursday, suggests the FCC will consider retaining some rules prohibiting broadband providers from selectively blocking or slowing web-based content and services.

Still, it's unclear how serious the Republican-controlled FCC is about retaining such rules. The FCC, under Democratic control in 2015, passed its net neutrality regulations "despite virtually no quantifiable evidence of consumer harm," the proposal says.

During a press briefing Thursday, FCC officials said the goal of the proposal is to maintain a free and open internet, but they declined to comment on how that would happen if the agency decides to eliminate all net neutrality rules.

Supporters of the current strong rules say so-called Title II regulation of broadband as a common carrier provide the legal authority for FCC oversight of broadband providers. Without using Title II of the Telecommunications Act, it's unclear whether net neutrality rules are enforceable, they said.

Pai's plan would return broadband to the "light-touch regulatory framework first established on a bipartisan basis" under former Democratic President Bill Clinton, the proposal says. But heavy-handed regulations weren't needed to protect internet users back then because ISPs generally avoided blocking or slowing traffic, critics of strong rules say.

In addition to removing Title II regulations, Pai's proposal would eliminate a so-called general conduct rule policing future ISP actions not expressly prohibited in the rules. Some critics found the conduct rule confusing.

During its May 18 meeting, the FCC is scheduled to vote on whether to put out the proposal for public comment, the first step toward repealing the net neutrality rules.

Pai's proposal asserts that the regulation of broadband as a common carrier, a change from its earlier classification as a lightly regulated information service, hurt broadband investment.

The telecom-style regulations have "put at risk online investment and innovation, threatening the very open internet it purported to preserve," the proposal says. "Investment in broadband networks declined. Internet service providers have pulled back on plans to deploy new and upgraded infrastructure and services to consumers."

However, the rules' effect on investment is unclear, with little research so far suggesting a direct impact. Broadband providers spent US$76 billion to upgrade their networks in 2015, the second-highest total since 2001, although it was a slight decrease from 2014, according to USTelecom, a broadband trade group.

Separately, economist and Title II critic Hal Singer found a 5.6 percent decrease in broadband spending in 2016. But in recent quarterly earnings presentations, executives at AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon have all touted their network investments, and just this month, Verizon announced a US$1.05 billion deal to buy fiber from Corning.

Supporters of the rules have promised to flood the FCC with comments and protests in support of the strong regulations.

Pai's proposal "would take away the American people’s access to a free and open internet and give control to big corporations," Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, said by email. "A free and open internet is essential to our democracy and our economy."

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
FCC
FCC chairman plans to 'reverse the mistake' of net neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote May 18 to kick off a proceeding to "reverse the...

juniper
Juniper finds its head in the clouds; security is another story

In announcing its Q1 earnings yesterday company executives were gleeful about the company’s returns on...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
wifi crowding
2.4GHz is a headache for Wi-Fi users, and it’s here to stay

Wireless LAN users can’t just stay comfortable in the 5GHz realm – the older 2.4GHz frequency bands are...

cloud storage
Deep dive on AWS vs. Azure vs. Google cloud storage options

Each of the three major public IaaS cloud vendors have a variety of storage options and in some cases...

cloud data binary pixabay
Expert tips for managing your cloud data

Yes, security is important, but so are networking, governance, data formatting and other technical...

FCC
FCC chairman plans to 'reverse the mistake' of net neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote May 18 to kick off a proceeding to "reverse the...