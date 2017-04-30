iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: long live the battery, here come the cases, plus a new concept design

Perhaps new research that found more iPhone buyers opting for legacy models over the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will give Apple a little nudge to make sure there's really incentive to buy the forthcoming iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) instead of going with the 7 or 7 Plus later this year.

Not that Apple necessarily is going to take any cues from research outfits like Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, but anything to ensure that the next flagship iPhones aren't dull is worth at least pointing out...

IPHONE 8 BATTERY LIFE

Battery life is far from a glamorous topic, but really, what's more important in terms of an iPhone upgrade for most users? As Apple Insider reports, citing the relentless KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could be planning to use a logic board format that will allow for more space in the iPhone 8 chassis, and that could mean room for a more powerful and longer lasting battery.

"Shrinking the size of the mainboard also has the added benefit of allowing for greater energy efficiency," Apple Insider reports. "The one-two punch of a larger battery and more efficient parts has led Kuo to predict that the "iPhone 8" could boast even better battery life than the iPhone 7 Plus."

Not only will the battery itself be upgraded, but Apple is said to be working in charging techniques that will enable faster charging (via USB Type-C Power Delivery) and wireless charging via mats. A new schematic image leaked via @OnLeaks indicates a round area that looks suspiciously like a conductive surface for wireless charging.

All of which reminds me: I still need to replace the bogus battery in my iPhone 6s.

THE CASE OF THE IPHONE 8 LEAK

You know we're getting close to a big new iPhone release when the sample cases start cropping up. A leaked image from fantastically named KK Sneak Leaks on Twitter shows a transparent case with a hole in the top left suitable for allowing twin vertical camera lenses to do their thing.

As BGR points out, there's no indication from this supposed third-party iPhone 8 case of the hotly rumored rear-facing Touch ID fingerprint reader. One reason the iPhone 8 is said to be behind schedule is because Apple has been trying to build Touch ID into the front OLED screen — a challenging endeavor.

IPHONE DESIGN CONCEPT OF THE WEEK

This "Everything is Changing" video, via Thiago Duarte and Ran Avni, comes straight out of Apple's playbook, complete with tinkly music and even some poetry to add sizzle and seriousness to the vision of a new iPhone model.

This version of the phone features speakers in all four corners, a side-to-side OLED screen allows for up to 32 icons on the homescreen, and of course, elimination of a physical home button.