Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off Site-Wide At Griffin.com With Code, For Mother's Day - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

griffin
Credit: Amazon

Protect, power and connect Mom's tech with products from Griffin. Get 20% off anything you find at Griffin.com with this Mom's day code applied at checkout: LUVURMOM. This site-wide Mother's Day promotion runs for a limited time and is good for Griffin tech products in categories such as (click a category to see more) Cases, Power, Cables, In-car, Wearables Accessories, Stands & Mounts, Audio, Stylus & Keyboards, Toys, and more. Visit Griffin and get your shopping done now while there's still time. Don't forget the code LUVURMOM should be applied at checkout for 20% off your order.

This story, "20% off Site-Wide At Griffin.com With Code, For Mother's Day - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
rumors
iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: long live the battery, here come the cases, plus a new

A new report shows that Apple's incremental updates to the iPhone last year had some customers settling...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
dashboard interface
Network monitoring tools: Features users love and hate

IT pros identify what they like, and don’t like, about network monitoring software from CA, Microsoft,...

killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 more killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 2)

Mark Gibbs covers a few cool projects along with some tools used to build other projects.

Ubuntu touch
Lessons learned from the failure of Ubuntu Touch

The failure of Ubuntu Touch raises questions about what it takes to create a Linux-based mobile...

F5 President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou
F5’s new CEO shares his early impressions

F5’s new President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou talks about his vision for the app delivery...